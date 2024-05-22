Andhra Pradesh MLA Knocks down VVPAT to Ground in Polling Booth; ECI Orders Strict Action

Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy picking up a voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machine and knocked down to the floor at booth 202 (Source: ETV Bharat)

Amaravathi: Magnifying the condition of law and order during election, CCTV footage has surfaced showing an MLA from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh damaging an electronic voting machines (EVM) in the Macherla assembly constituency during the May 13 polls.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday directed the Andhra Pradesh police chief to take strict criminal action against Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, who is the sitting MLA from the Macherla constituency and has won from there at least three times.

The video showed him picking up a voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machine and knocking down to the floor at booth 202 of the Rentachintala Mandal Palvoygate Polling Center. The ECI said Reddy vandalised EVMs in seven polling centres and the state police chief has been asked to take strict action because police did not intervene to stop him.

Following an special investigation team (SIT) inquiry, widespread criticism was directed towards the MLA's inappropriate conduct, considering his position of responsibility.

“In Macherla Assembly Constituency, EVMs were damaged in seven polling stations including the PS no (polling station number) 202 where this incident of damage of EVM by the sitting MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy was recorded in the web camera," said a statement from Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena’s said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the EC said: "The EC is taking this matter very seriously and has directed Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena to inform the director general of police to take strict action against all those involved in these incidents."

Reports of poll-related violence across several locations in Palnadu, Tirupati, and Anantapur were reported on May 13 in Andhra Pradesh where simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls were held on the day. The lawlessness of the ruling party leaders during elections is quite evident from such videos. The non-intervention of the police also acts as a catalyst in perpetrating such violence.