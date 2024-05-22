ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh MLA Knocks down VVPAT to Ground in Polling Booth; ECI Orders Strict Action

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 22, 2024, 1:10 PM IST

Updated : May 22, 2024, 2:13 PM IST

The CCTV footage showed him pick up a voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machine and hurl it to the floor at booth 202 of the Rentachintala Mandal Palvoygate Polling Center.

Etv Bharat
Etv Bharat (Etv Bharat)

Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy picking up a voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machine and knocked down to the floor at booth 202 (Source: ETV Bharat)

Amaravathi: Magnifying the condition of law and order during election, CCTV footage has surfaced showing an MLA from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh damaging an electronic voting machines (EVM) in the Macherla assembly constituency during the May 13 polls.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday directed the Andhra Pradesh police chief to take strict criminal action against Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, who is the sitting MLA from the Macherla constituency and has won from there at least three times.

The video showed him picking up a voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machine and knocking down to the floor at booth 202 of the Rentachintala Mandal Palvoygate Polling Center. The ECI said Reddy vandalised EVMs in seven polling centres and the state police chief has been asked to take strict action because police did not intervene to stop him.

Following an special investigation team (SIT) inquiry, widespread criticism was directed towards the MLA's inappropriate conduct, considering his position of responsibility.

“In Macherla Assembly Constituency, EVMs were damaged in seven polling stations including the PS no (polling station number) 202 where this incident of damage of EVM by the sitting MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy was recorded in the web camera," said a statement from Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena’s said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the EC said: "The EC is taking this matter very seriously and has directed Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena to inform the director general of police to take strict action against all those involved in these incidents."

Reports of poll-related violence across several locations in Palnadu, Tirupati, and Anantapur were reported on May 13 in Andhra Pradesh where simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls were held on the day. The lawlessness of the ruling party leaders during elections is quite evident from such videos. The non-intervention of the police also acts as a catalyst in perpetrating such violence.

Read More:

  1. Andhra Pradesh Violence: Bombs Recovered From YSRCP Leaders' Houses In Palnadu
  2. Post Poll Violence Continues In Many Areas Of Andhra Pradesh; Section 144 In Several Places
Last Updated :May 22, 2024, 2:13 PM IST

TAGGED:

ANDHRA PRADESH MLAECIYSRCP EVMEVM TAMPERINGPINNELLI RAMAKRISHNA REDDY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.