Andhra Pradesh Violence: Bombs Recovered from YSRCP Leaders' Houses in Palnadu

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 12 hours ago

Pinnelli village in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district(ETV Bharat/ Picture)

Police have recovered country-made and petrol bombs from the houses of some local YSRCP leaders in Pinnelli village in Palnadu district. An inspection was conducted at the village in connection with violence that broke out a day after polls.

Amaravati: Bombs were found at the houses of some YSRCP leaders in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district during an investigation in connection with post-poll violence and clashes that broke out here.

Police visited Pinnelli village of Machavaram mandal of Palnadu district for inspection when bombs were found in the houses of local YSRCP leaders. Bombs had earlier created chaos in this village. During a search operation that was launched in the village, country-made and petrol bombs were recovered from some of the houses.

It seems that YSRCP leaders had prepared these bombs for carrying out violence on polling day. Police had issued prior warnings to political parties against engaging in fights. However, a day after polls, tension ensued in the villages. When police went to Pinnelli village for investigation, bombs were recovered here.

According to police, if these bombs were used then it would have led to huge loss of property and life. Pinnelli village is one of the most problem-prone villages of the district.

Sources said after YSRCP came to power in 2019, there were many attacks on TDP activists and leaders resulting which, many TDP cadres left their villages and went to Hyderabad and Guntur for shelter. Police had then failed to provide them the necessary protection.

The TDP cadres had recently returned to their villages after police arranged for their protection on the orders of the High Court.

