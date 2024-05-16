ETV Bharat / state

INDIA bloc plans to rotate PM's chair among constituents: Amit Shah in Bihar

By PTI

Published : 14 hours ago

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being garlanded during a public rally for Lok Sabha polls, in West Bengal's Serampore on May 15 2024..(ANI Photo)

Madhubani (Bihar): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday claimed that the INDIA bloc was planning to rotate the PM's chair among its constituents if voted to power.

Addressing an election rally in Madhubani Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, the senior BJP leader asserted that the country needs a strong prime minister and not "one on a yearly basis".

"They (INDIA bloc) don't have a face for the PM's post. The country has decided to give Modi ji a third term. But, can you tell me who will be the INDIA bloc's PM candidate? They are not coming to power at any cost... but still... will Mamata Banerjee become the PM or MK Stalin or Lalu Prasad?

"They have decided to rotate the PM's chair among themselves. I must say running the country is not like running a grocery store. If a situation like COVID pandemic arises, can they save the country? Will they be able to protect the country from terrorists? India needs a strong PM and not one on yearly basis," he said.

Claiming that the northern region of Bihar was earlier witnessing cattle smuggling, he said, "The NDA government is against cow slaughter... we will not allow it at any cost." On the Centre's decision to ban Popular Front of India (PFI), Shah claimed, "It was a right decision as PFI wanted to make the country an Islamic state."

