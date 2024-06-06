Rashmika Mandanna's Humble Act Wins Hearts as She Turns Photographer for Paparazzo - WATCH

Hyderabad: The internet is abuzz with a heartwarming video of actor Rashmika Mandanna, showcasing her kind and humble nature. The talented actor, known for her endearing personality, has won over fans with a sweet gesture towards a paparazzo. In a delightful role reversal, Rashmika took it upon herself to capture the cameraman's photos, leaving onlookers in awe.

The video, which has been circulating on social media, features Rashmika lost in thought, taking in the charming atmosphere of a quaint town. As a shutterbug films her, she suddenly offers to swap roles, taking the camera from the man and snapping his pictures instead. With the confidence of a professional photographer, Rashmika goes the extra mile, kneeling down to get the perfect shot of the cameraman.

Although the exact location of this clip is unclear, social media posts suggest it took place in Portofino, Italy, where Rashmika attended the pre-wedding cruise party of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The video has garnered widespread attention, accumulating several likes and comments, with fans praising Rashmika for her kind and respectful treatment of everyone around her.

On the professional front, the 28-year-old actor is riding high on the success of her 2023 film Animal. Her next project, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is slated for release in 2024, where she will reprise her role as Srivalli alongside Allu Arjun, who will once again play Pushpa Raj. The actor's down-to-earth nature and dedication to her craft have endeared her to fans, who eagerly await her upcoming projects.