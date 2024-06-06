Rajasthan: Mp Student Dies By Suicide In Kota After Neet Failure

Kota (Rajasthan): A student, who belonged to Rewa in Madhya Pradesh and was presumably upset over her disappointing result in the National Eligibility- cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical courses, died by suicide at Kota in Rajasthan on Wednesday.

According to officials, the 18-year-old, resided with her family at a multi-story flat in Kota's coaching hub of Jawahar Nagar. Despite efforts to save her, she was declared deceased upon arrival at MBS Hospital.

According to circle inspector Harinarayan Sharma of Kota's Jawahar Nagar police station, the student had been grappling with immense stress following the NEET results. She lived here with her family including mother and brother. Anticipating that the incident will leave her mother devastated, authorities decided to withhold the information from her for the time being.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to inform the student's father, who is expected to arrive in Kota soon. The formalities, including the post-mortem examination, will be conducted upon his arrival.

CI Sharma further revealed that the student resided on the fifth floor of the building but was last seen on the ninth floor moments before the tragic incident. Despite attempts by a resident on the ninth floor to intervene, the student was later discovered on the ground floor, succumbing to her injuries.

Suicide is not a solution:

If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 044 24640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).