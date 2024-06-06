Election Results Live | Modi 3.0 Set To Take Shape; Nda Mps To Meet Today; Swearing-in Moved To June 9

JD(U) Wants Discussion on Agniveer, Demands Caste-based Census

Officially voicing its maiden demand after elections, JD(U), one of the NDA constituents, has sought reconsideration of Agniveer, the central government scheme for youth to get entry into the Indian army which has received a lot of criticism since it was implemented.

JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi, while speaking to the media after the party meeting in the national capital on Thursday, said, "A section of voters has been upset over the Agniveer scheme. Our party wants those shortcomings which have been questioned by the public to be discussed in detail and removed...On UCC, as the national president of the party, CM had written to the Law Commission chief. We are not against it but a solution should be found by talking to all stakeholders."

Interestingly, JD(U)'s stance over Agniveer is similar to Samajwadi Party whose chief Akhilesh Yadav who too on Thursday called for annulling the scheme. “I think Agniveer system should be scrapped immediately. Government should admit that it made a mistake, that it should not have introduced Agniveer system…," Yadav told media persons in the national capital.

Meanwhile, on caste-based census, JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi said, "No party in the country has said no to caste-based census. Bihar has shown the path. PM too didn't oppose it in all-party delegation. Caste-based census is the call of the hour. We will pursue it." He also says, "There is no pre-condition. There is unconditional support. But Bihar be given the special status is something which we have in our heart..."