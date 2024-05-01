Yercaud Bus Accident: Five Killed, 45 Injured as Bus Loses Control; Overturns into 50-Ft Ditch

Chennai: Five passengers died and 45 others were injured in Tamil Nadu's Salem district after a private bus lost control and overturned into a 50-feet ditch on Tuesday, officials said. As per preliminary reports, the driver lost control of the four-wheeler near the 13th hairpin bend, hurtling down the hillside.

The deceased have been identified as S Karthik, 37, from Salem; C Muneeswaran, 10, from Tiruchengode in Namakkal district; K Hariram, 57, from Kannankurichi in Salem district; and R Madhu, 60, from Salem city.

One more person who died in the accident is yet to be identified. More than 20 people with serious injuries have been admitted to the Salem Government General Hospital.

The private bus was travelling between Nagalur and Salem via Yercaud. All of a sudden, the driver, Janardhanan, 33, lost control when the vehicle approached hairpin bend 13. Salem Superintendent of Police, Arun Kabilan and MLA R Rajendran rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled with the families of the deceased. He took to X (formerly known as T) and posted that compensation would be announced after obtaining permission from the Election Commission of India.

Salem District Collector R Brindha Devi ordered strict monitoring of vehicles that exceeded the speed limit of 30 kmph. She has also asked officials to keep a watch on drivers who violate traffic rules and urged traffic police to take stringent action against violators.

Union minister of State L Murugan took to X and extended his condolences to the devastated families, requesting the Tamil Nadu government to provide sufficient compensation to the victims and injured.