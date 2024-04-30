Nashik: ST Bus-Truck Collision on Mumbai-Agra Highway Kills 10, Injures 22

Nashik (Maharashtra): As many as 10 people died and 22 others were injured in a ST bus-truck collision on Tuesday morning at around 9.15 AM on the Mumbai-Agra highway close to Chandwad. The injured have been taken to the rural hospital in Chandwad.

Police Inspector Kailas Wagh of Chandwad police station said that the number of people dead in the accident will be clear within an hour as all the accident victims have been rushed to the hospital. According to preliminary information, the accident occurred due to a tire burst on the bus.

The ST bus was coming towards Vasai from Jalgaon when it hit a truck moving in front of it in a bid to overtake it, leaving the bus overturned half way in the collision.

The injured have been admitted to Upazila Hospital in Chandwad and police is currently conducting relief work. The traffic on the Mumbai-Agra highway has come to a standstill because of this accident that has spread panic in the area. It is to be noted that the accident spot has already been declared as a 'black spot' by the Regional Transport Office.

Citizens have urged that necessary measures are required to prevent accidents at that spot.