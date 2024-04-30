Four of Family Killed as Truck Hits Them in Chhattisgarh

Rajnandgaon: An elderly couple, their daughter and a minor granddaughter were killed when a speeding truck rammed into them while they were standing on a roadside in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place around 5 pm in Tilai village on Rajnandgaon-Khairagarh state highway, a police official said.

The deceased were identified as Puna Ram Sinha (65), his wife Ganeshiya (60), their daughter Teejbati (40) and the latter's daughter Pallavi (15), he said. As per the preliminary information, the speeding truck hit them when they were standing on the side of the road waiting for the passenger bus to go somewhere, he said.

The truck driver fled from the scene by speeding up his vehicle following the incident, the official said. After being alerted, a police team reached the spot and the bodies were shifted for the post-mortem, he said. Efforts are on to trace the truck driver, he added.