Two Youths Shot Dead in Rajasthan's Gangapur, Villagers Protest, Cops in Search of Miscreants

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Two Youths Shot Dead in Rajasthan's Gangapur, Villagers Protest, Cops in Search of Miscreants

Protesting against the incident, villagers staged a demonstration outside the hospital, blocked the main intersection of Todabhim town and closed shops. They demanded that the miscreants be arrested immediately.

Gangapur (Rajasthan): Two youths were shot dead by miscreants in Todabhim area of Rajasthan's Gangapur on Monday night, a senior police official said. A probe has been initiated into the case and search is on for the accused, he added.

The deceased have been identified as Balram Meena, resident of Daurawali and Tejram alias Ramkesh Meena, resident of Jaunal. Villagers have accused Jagdish alias Chhote alias Lohade Meena, resident of Jaunal and his associates for the two deaths. Police have sent the two bodies to Todabhim government hospital for post-mortem.

Following the incident, a large number of police personnel led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Murari Lal Meena and another Officer Dilip Verma are at the spot. Police have formed teams and are raiding various places in search of the accused.

Todabhim Deputy Superintendent of Police Murari Lal Meena said that on receiving information about the incident, a team had reached the spot and investigations were initiated immediately. "Villagers and family members are being taken into confidence. The accused will be nabbed soon. Police have formed teams and raiding across the district in search of the accused," Meena said.

Relatives of the deceased alleged that three to four people came in a car and opened fire. Both Balram Meena and Ramkesh Meena, were hit by bullets and suffered injuries. Their family members took them to Mahwa Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Protesting against the incident, villagers reached the hospital along with the family members of the deceased on Tuesday demanding arrest of the accused. They even refused to allow post-mortem and demonstrated outside the hospital. The villagers also blocked the main intersection of Todabhim town and closed the markets.

Later, Todabhim MLA Ghanshyam Mehar and Hindaun MLA Anita Jatav, tried to pacify the villagers and family members. They assured that the accused would be arrested soon.

Read more

  1. Gurdwara Leader Baba Tarsem Singh's Murder: Main Accused Amarjit Singh Killed in Encounter
  2. Angry Over Her Love Affair, Man Kills Daughter in UP's Etah, Then Tries to Secretly Burn Body
  3. MP man fatally shoots woman, her male friend, then turns gun on self over 'love affair'

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.