Two Youths Shot Dead in Rajasthan's Gangapur, Villagers Protest, Cops in Search of Miscreants

Gangapur (Rajasthan): Two youths were shot dead by miscreants in Todabhim area of Rajasthan's Gangapur on Monday night, a senior police official said. A probe has been initiated into the case and search is on for the accused, he added.

The deceased have been identified as Balram Meena, resident of Daurawali and Tejram alias Ramkesh Meena, resident of Jaunal. Villagers have accused Jagdish alias Chhote alias Lohade Meena, resident of Jaunal and his associates for the two deaths. Police have sent the two bodies to Todabhim government hospital for post-mortem.

Following the incident, a large number of police personnel led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Murari Lal Meena and another Officer Dilip Verma are at the spot. Police have formed teams and are raiding various places in search of the accused.

Todabhim Deputy Superintendent of Police Murari Lal Meena said that on receiving information about the incident, a team had reached the spot and investigations were initiated immediately. "Villagers and family members are being taken into confidence. The accused will be nabbed soon. Police have formed teams and raiding across the district in search of the accused," Meena said.

Relatives of the deceased alleged that three to four people came in a car and opened fire. Both Balram Meena and Ramkesh Meena, were hit by bullets and suffered injuries. Their family members took them to Mahwa Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Protesting against the incident, villagers reached the hospital along with the family members of the deceased on Tuesday demanding arrest of the accused. They even refused to allow post-mortem and demonstrated outside the hospital. The villagers also blocked the main intersection of Todabhim town and closed the markets.

Later, Todabhim MLA Ghanshyam Mehar and Hindaun MLA Anita Jatav, tried to pacify the villagers and family members. They assured that the accused would be arrested soon.