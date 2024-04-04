MP man fatally shoots woman, her male friend, then turns gun on self over 'love affair'

Indore: A pistol-wielding man shot dead a woman and her male friend after having a tiff with them and then took his own life with the same firearm on Thursday in Madha Pradesh's Indore city, in what police suspect to be a fallout of a triangular love affair, an official said. The man, Abhishek Yadav (26), used a country-made pistol to fatally shoot the woman,

Snehlata Jat (22) and her friend Deepak Jat (25) at the Swaminarayan Temple complex on Khandwa Road, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Hrishikesh Meena told PTI. He then shot himself with the same pistol, which has been recovered by the police, he said. Prime facie, the tragic incident looks like a fallout of a triangular love affair, but investigations are on to ascertain the exact cause of the killings, the police officer said.

Meena said the accused hailed from Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh. According to eyewitnesses, the trio was engaged in a conversation for about 30 minutes before things went out of control and the murder-suicide occurred.