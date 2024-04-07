Angry Over Her Love Affair, Man Kills Daughter in UP's Etah, Then Tries to Secretly Burn Body

Upset with her affair, man kills daughter in UP's Etah, then tries to secretly cremate her

Etah (Uttar Pradesh): In a case of honour killing, a man along with his son shot dead his daughter in Nayagaon area of Etah district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

A senior police official said that after killing the daughter, the father and his son tried to secretly burn the dead body by arranging a pyre in the field.

"Meanwhile, acting on confidential information, we reached the spot and removed the body from the burning pyre and sent it for post-mortem. The father and son are absconding after the incident. We have registered a case against the duo. The incident occurred after a fight in the house over the daughter's affair," the police official said.

ASP Dhananjay Singh said the deceased, who resided in the jurisdiction of the Nayagaon police station area, was having an affair with a youth.

"The family members were opposing it. There was a fight regarding this on Saturday evening. After this the father along with the son shot the daughter. The bullet hit the girl in the stomach. The family took the to the health center of Aliganj, where she was declared dead," the ASP added.

"After this, the family members reached to perform the last rites without telling anything to anyone. They started burning the daughter's dead body after arranging a pyre in the field itself. Meanwhile someone informed the police. Within some time, Nayagaon police station in-charge Ritesh Thakur reached the spot with the police team. He got the dead body lifted from the burning pyre. However, the police could only find the torso and head. It has been sent for post-mortem," added Dhananjay Singh.

Ritesh Thakur said police is probing the case and the accused would be soon apprehended.