Terrorist Hideout Busted at J&K's Arnas; Arms and Ammunition Recovered

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 20, 2024, 6:20 PM IST

The Reasi District Police raided a terrorist hideout at Dalas Barneli in Arnas area of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition. SSP Reasi Ms Mohita Sharma said the Reasi Police is committed to neutralising any nefarious designs of the anti-national elements.

Arnas (Jammu and Kashmir) : Acting on reliable information regarding presence of a hideout in the general area of Dalas Barneli in the sub division of Arnas in Jammu and Kashmir, an operation was launched to sanitise the area. The operation was was led by a party of SPP Thilloo in the area.

During the checks and cordon search operation, the police team recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition from the hideout in Dalas Barneli area. The recoveries include two detonators, 12 cartridge of Assault Rifle, One pull through, One hand held Tape recorder IED Enabled, One calculator IED enabled, One battery and Few connecting wires.

SSP Reasi Ms Mohita Sharma shared that the search operation is still going on in the area of Arnas and that the Reasi Police is committed to neutralising any nefarious designs of the anti-national elements.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, the District Police Reasi said that a terrorist hideout was busted and arms and ammunition was recovered in Arnas area.

A similar operation was carried out on April 13 when the security forces and raided uncovered a hideout of militants in the Mahur area of ​​Reasi. In that operation, the security forces recovered a huge amount of arms and ammunition.

