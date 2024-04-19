PM Modi Thanks Voters; Says People Are Voting for NDA in Record Numbers

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked all the voters, who exercised their franchise in the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and asserted that the countrymen were voting for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in record numbers.

A voter turnout of nearly 63 per cent was recorded in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections covering 102 seats across 21 states and Union territories amid sporadic incidents of violence at some places.

Prime Minister Modi took to X, formerly known as Twitter and posted, "First phase, great response! Thank you to all those who have voted today. Getting EXCELLENT feedback from today’s voting. It’s clear that people across India are voting for NDA in record numbers (sic)."

The Election Commission said polling for the first and biggest phase of the seven-phase elections remained largely peaceful. Voters braved the heat in most parts while at some places, they waited patiently in pouring rain as the world's largest poll exercise got underway at 7 am. Voting concluded at 6 PM.

Tamil Nadu, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to make inroads, was among the seven states and three Union territories where polling was held for all the seats.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under Prime Minister Modi is seeking a stronger majority for a third consecutive term, while the constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc are hoping for a rebound after facing reverses in the 2014 and 2019 elections.