Nafe Singh Rathee Murder Case| 2 Shooters Nabbed from Goa, Search on for More: Police

Two people involved in the killing of Haryana Indian National Lok Dal chief Nafe Singh Rathee were arrested from Goa in a joint operation conducted by the Haryana Police and the Delhi Police.

Chandigarh: In a joint operation carried out by Haryana police, Delhi Police Special Cell and Haryana STF, at least two shooters, allegedly involved in the killing of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Nafe Singh Rathee last month were nabbed from Goa late on Sunday. Search is on to nab the other two accused, police said.

Chandigarh: In a joint operation carried out by Haryana police, Delhi Police Special Cell and Haryana STF, at least two shooters, allegedly involved in the killing of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Nafe Singh Rathee last month were nabbed from Goa late on Sunday. Search is on to nab the other two accused, police said.

According to police, the two accused have been identified as Ashish and Saurabh and will be brought to Delhi on Monday. Police said that the accused were arrested from North Goa, where they were staying in a hotel, and that they will be brought to the national capital by afternoon.

A senior Delhi Police official said that Ashish, Saurabh, Nakul and Atul were the four who opened fire on Rathee's convoy killing him and Kishan, one of his security personnel on February 25.

Nafe Singh Rathee along with one of his security personnel was killed, while two others were seriously injured in Bahadurgarh in the state's Jhajjar district when they were travelling in an SUV and the assailants, who were in a car, shot a volley of bullets at the SUV.

Ashish and Saurabh, residents of Delhi's Nangloi are associates of UK-based gangster Kapil Sangwan, who, through a purported social media post, took responsibility of killing Rathee, police said. Police in Jhajjar had named former BJP MLA Naresh Kaushik and others in the FIR registered after the incident. The case was registered under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 302 (murder), and the Arms Act.

