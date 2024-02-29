UK-based Gangster Claims Responsibility For Haryana INLD Chief Nafe Singh Rathee's Murder

Chandigarh: Four days after Haryana Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) State President Nafe Singh Rathee was killed along with his security guard in Jhajjar district, a UK-based gangster has claimed responsibility for the murder while accusing Rathee of land grab in connivance his rival gangster Manjeet Mahal.

In a post on Instagram, the suspected gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu with the Instagram handle ‘@kapilnandu4i5w’ wrote, “I ordered the killing of Nafe Singh Rathee. The reason behind this is the friendship between him and my rival Manjeet Mahal”.

Mahal is believed to be a rival gangster of Sangwan alias Nandu. In the Instagram post, Sangwan alias Nandu has also shared a photo in which Nafe Singh Rathee is seen with gangster Manjeet Mahal. "This Sunday, 25th February, Nafe Singh Rathee was murdered, it was I who got it done. The reason for this is the deep friendship between Nafe Singh Rathee and Manjeet Mahal...," Nandu wrote in the post in Hindi.

“Whoever joins hands with my enemies will meet the same fate. I will support the enemies of my enemies and 50 bullets will await them. Nafe Singh Rathee killed many using his power and grabbed land, the entire Bahadurgarh knows about it,” he added.

Who is Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu? Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu is a wanted criminal of Delhi Police with cases registered against him for many serious crimes including murder. In the year 2019, Nandu came out of jail on one month parole. After the expiry of the parole, when he did not reach the jail to surrender, the police started searching for him.

By then Nandu had fled India on a fake passport to Thailand. Nandu later fled to Britain from Thailand. Nandu is currently hiding in the UK.