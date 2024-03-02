Haryana Police Release Photos of Accused in Rathee Murder Case, Announce Rs 1 Lakh Reward

Jhajjar (Haryana) : Police are stepping up efforts to resolve the mystery in INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee murder case. The accused who committed the crime are yet to be nabbed. Meanwhile, Jhajjar police has released the photographs of three accused in the Rathee murder case and announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh each.

In this high profile murder case in Bahadurgarh, the police have now released the photographs of 3 accused. The names of the three accused include Ashish alias Baba Nangloi, Deepak alias Nakul Sangwan and Atul. The police have also announced that whoever gives information about these three accused, they will be given a reward of Rs 1 lakh each.

Car used in the murder case recovered: Meanwhile, the police have recovered the car used in the Rathee murder. It was recovered from the car parking of Rewari Junction. Jhajjar SP Arpit Jain has confirmed this. From the way, the car was parked in the railway parking lot, the police felt that the accused had fled from there by boarding a train.

Police teams are now busy scanning the CCTV footage present at the railway station. The person who threatened Nafe Singh Rathee's family over phone was arrested by the police from Rajasthan. The police is currently interrogating the accused. Also, raids are going on at various places in search of the accused involved in the murder.