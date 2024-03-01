Haryana: Man held for Issuing Death Threat to Slain INLD Leader Nafe Singh Rathee's Family

Jhajjar (Haryana): Police have yet not been able to make a headway in the killing of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state president Nafe Singh Rathee on Sunday, but a man who allegedly issued death threats to the deceased leader's family members was arrested from Rajasthan on Thursday. The accused has been taken into custody by Bahadurgarh Police and now being brought to Haryana.

The family members had alleged that they were getting death threats from unknown callers. Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda also said that unknown callers threatened Rathee's family members when he had gone to his house in Bahadurgarh to offer his condolences to them. Hooda had said that the law and order situation has completely collapsed in Haryana and the state has been converted into a 'jungal raj' where the government fails to ensure safety of the citizens.

Police said that the accused has been arrested and being brought from Rajasthan. "He will be interrogated and we will surely get some important clues related to the Rathee's murder case," an officer of Bahadurgarh police station said.

On February 25, Rathee and party worker Jai Kisan were gunned down by miscreants in Bahadurgarh of Haryana's Jhajjar district. Rathee's family members claimed the deceased leader had been getting death threats for quite some time and after his murder, they were being threatened.

Meanwhile, a UK-based gangster Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu has claimed responsibility for the murder on social media on Wednesday. Nandu said Rathee was killed as he was a close friend of his rival Manjeet Mahal. He also alleged that Rathee had helped Mahal to kill his brother-in-law.