Robbers Nabbed after Victim Raises Alarm in Delhi

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

The two miscreants were identified as Dhirendra and Krishan, who were arrested after ice cream vendor Shanu Khan's stolen phone raised an alarm while the accused came back to return the device in exchange for cash in the Ghazipur area.

New Delhi: Two men were arrested after an ice cream vendor whose mobile phone they had allegedly stolen raised an alarm when the pair came back to return the device in exchange for cash in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, police said on Saturday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Dhirendra and Krishan. Ice-cream vendor Shanu Khan had come to Delhi on Friday for work. "When he reached Kerala School at Mayur Vihar Phase-3, two men came from behind and robbed him of his mobile phone," a police officer said.

After some time, Khan called his number and spoke to the suspected robbers, who demanded Rs 10,000 to return the phone, the officer said. Another police officer said the pair had told Khan to meet them at Mayur Vihar Phase-3.

"During this, Khan raised an alarm and Sub-inspector Lalit and Head Constables Vinit and Imran, who were present in the area, along with a civilian -- Azhar -- caught the robbers," he said. The stolen mobile phone was also recovered from the pair.

Krishan is facing about half a dozen cases of snatching and robbery, the police said. A robbery case has been registered against Dhirendra and Krishan, they added.

