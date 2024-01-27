Loading...

Ujjain: BJP leader, his wife murdered after robbery at their house

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 27, 2024, 3:26 PM IST

Updated : Jan 27, 2024, 5:27 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader, his wife murdered at their house at Ujjain's Piploda

At Piploda villate in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, BJP former Mandal President Ramniwas Kumawat and his wife were allegedly murdered in their house where the police found the household items lying scattered and CCTV cameras damaged. The police suspect that a robbery might have taken place in the house. Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma visited the spot.

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) : A sensational case has come to light from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. After committing the robbery, unknown miscreants killed BJP leader and former Mandal President Ramniwas Kumawat and his wife. The incident took place in Piploda village located on Dewas Road, Ujjain. On receiving information about the murder, the police reached the spot and started investigating the case.

The double murder has created a stir in the area and there is an atmosphere of panic among the villagers. The murder incident is said to have taken place on Saturday morning. Top police officers visited the incident site. The remains inside the house were scattered, leading to suspicion that a robbery had taken place in the house.

A large number of villagers gathered on the roads. SP Sachin Sharma and Additional SP Rural Nitesh Bhargava visited the spot. Police say that whoever the accused are, they will be arrested soon. The deceased BJP leader has a son and a daughter. Giving information, SP Sachin Sharma said that "BJP leader and his wife have been murdered."

The miscreants have killed the BJP leader and his wife by attacking them with sharp weapons. The household items were found scattered, while the CCTV cameras of the house have also been damaged. The bodies have been sent for post mortem. After the PM report comes, it will be known which weapon was used for the murder. SIT will be formed for investigation there, sources said.

