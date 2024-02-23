Cashier Injured after Miscreants Open Fire in an Attempt to Loot Bank, One Held

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

A cashier was critically injured after two miscreants who entered the bank in an attempt to loot it opened fire. One of the accused has been arrested while the search is on to nab the other accused.

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Unidentified miscreants on Friday opened fire inside Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Rajasthan's Jaipur injuring the cashier. The incident took place in the branch of PNB located at Joshi Marg in Jhotwara area here after two masked miscreants entered the premises with weapons and threatened the employees.

Jhotwara Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Surendra Singh Ranaut said, "At around 10 am the miscreants entered the bank in an attempt to loot it. They started threatening the employees and the people present there. When the cashier Narendra Singh opposed to their actions, they opened fire at him, leaving him critically injured."

Ranaut further said, "As the accused tried to run away, the people present their managed to catch one of them while the other one managed to escape. The people then handed over one of the accused to the police. However, the other accused is still on the run. An A-category blockade in Jaipur city has been set up to nab the other accused."

"The police teams are also scrutinising the footages of CCTV cameras to identify the other accused. The injured cashier has been taken to a private hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment. DCP Amit Kumar and ACP Surendra Singh Ranaut have also reached the spot to take cognizance of the incident," the police officer added.

Last Updated :2 hours ago

