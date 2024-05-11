Rajasthan: Toddler Girl Among Three Buried to Death After Lightning Strikes House in Bundi

Bundi: In a tragic incident, three people who had come to attend a wedding were killed while a woman was injured after they were buried under the debris of a collapsing house struck by lightning in Bundi district of Rajasthan during the early hours of Saturday, an official said. The incident has come to light in Nayagaon of Dhabhais of Raghunathpur Gram Panchayat under Dablana police station limits of the district.

An official said that the incident took place at around 2 O'clock on Saturday when the inmates were sleeping inside the house. The victims had come to the village to attend the wedding ceremony and were staying in a house located a short distance away from where the wedding ceremony was taking place.

Dablana police station officer Manoj Singh Sikarwar said that as soon as the police received information about the incident, a team of police was rushed to the two-storey house which had collapsed due to the powerful lightning. After hectic efforts, the victims were taken out from beneath the debris of the house and were taken to Bundi Hospital, where three people were declared dead. A seriously injured woman is undergoing treatment in this accident.

SHO Manoj Singh Sikarwar identified the deceased as 45-year-old Babulal, son Shokaran Gurjar, resident of Gothra in Bundi, 30-year-old Karma, wife of Mahavir Gurjar, resident of Gorsya Kheda and three-year-old Divya. The injured woman has been identified as 52-year-old Hirabai, daughter of Prabhulal Gurjar, a resident of Raghunathpura.