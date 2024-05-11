ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Toddler Girl Among Three Buried to Death After Lightning Strikes House in Bundi

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 11, 2024, 11:09 AM IST

House collapses due to lightning in Rajasthan's Bundi
House collapses due to lightning in Rajasthan's Bundi(ETV Bharat)

A police official said that the victims had come to the village to attend a wedding ceremony and were staying in a house a distance away when the lightning struck the house in the early hours of Saturday and it collapsed burying them underneath the rubble.

Bundi: In a tragic incident, three people who had come to attend a wedding were killed while a woman was injured after they were buried under the debris of a collapsing house struck by lightning in Bundi district of Rajasthan during the early hours of Saturday, an official said. The incident has come to light in Nayagaon of Dhabhais of Raghunathpur Gram Panchayat under Dablana police station limits of the district.

An official said that the incident took place at around 2 O'clock on Saturday when the inmates were sleeping inside the house. The victims had come to the village to attend the wedding ceremony and were staying in a house located a short distance away from where the wedding ceremony was taking place.

Dablana police station officer Manoj Singh Sikarwar said that as soon as the police received information about the incident, a team of police was rushed to the two-storey house which had collapsed due to the powerful lightning. After hectic efforts, the victims were taken out from beneath the debris of the house and were taken to Bundi Hospital, where three people were declared dead. A seriously injured woman is undergoing treatment in this accident.

SHO Manoj Singh Sikarwar identified the deceased as 45-year-old Babulal, son Shokaran Gurjar, resident of Gothra in Bundi, 30-year-old Karma, wife of Mahavir Gurjar, resident of Gorsya Kheda and three-year-old Divya. The injured woman has been identified as 52-year-old Hirabai, daughter of Prabhulal Gurjar, a resident of Raghunathpura.

  1. Read more: 7 Killed During Thunderstorms in Last 24 Hours in Bihar, Several Injured
  2. Child Among 16 Dead in Multiple Incidents as Heavy Rains Lash Telangana
  3. Rain, Thunderstorm in Parts of Rajasthan; Six Killed in Lightning

TAGGED:

GIRL KILLED BY LIGHTNING RAJASTHANRAJASTHAN LIGHTNING INCIDENTBUNDI LIGHTNINGRAJASTHANRAJASTHAN LIGHTNING BUNDI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.