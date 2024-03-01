Rain, Thunderstorm in Parts of Rajasthan; Six Killed in Lightning

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Six people were killed due to lightning in separate incidents in Rajasthan, officials said on Friday. Many areas of Rajasthan received rain, they said. A couple died when lightning struck them while working in the fields in the Chauth Ka Barwada Police Station area of Sawai Madhopur.

A youth, too, died due to lightning in the Baunli area of the same district. The couple have been identified as Rajendra Meena (30) and his wife Jalebi Meena (28). Rajendra and Jalebi were working in the fields at Bagina village when lightning struck them, Yogendra Singh, Sub-Inspector at Chauth Ka Barwada Police Station, said.

The police said Dhannalal Meena died due to lightning at Nantodi village in the Baunli area. He went to graze the sheep where he, along with his 30 sheep died, due to lightning. Meanwhile, two people, including a school student and a young man riding a bike died after being hit by lightning in Dausa.

At the same time, a woman died after being struck by lightning in Devgaon of Chaksu tehsil of Jaipur district. According to sources, Beena, wife of Ganesh Jat and Vimala, wife of Sitaram Jat were harvesting the mustard crops in the field. A flash of lightning struck them due to which both of them suffered serious burn injuries. The family took them to the sub-district hospital where the doctors declared Beena dead, while Vimala was referred to Jaipur.

Four employees fell unconscious after lightning struck the Panchayat Samiti office in the Piplu Police Station area of Tonk district. The Meteorological Department said several places across the state recorded rain and hailstorms due to the circulation system formed over southwestern Rajasthan and the surrounding Pakistan region.

Due to its effect, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning, and sudden strong winds at the speed of 40-50 kilometres per hour were reported at some places in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Udaipur divisions.

