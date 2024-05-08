7 Killed During Thunderstorms in Last 24 Hours in Bihar, Several Injured

Patna: Nearly six persons were killed and several others were injured in separate incidents of lightning and thunderstorms in six districts of Bihar in the last 24 hours, officials said. The Meteorological Department has issued a rain and thunderstorm alert for 10 districts on Wednesday.

Two persons were killed after a wall of their houses collapsed in Gaya district. The deceased have been identified as Saroj Devi (54) of Bara Baijda village and Vishwanath Yadav (45) of Dangra village. Around 10 people sustained burn injuries during lighting strikes in the district.

One person died due to lightning strikes in East Champaran district.

In Nawada district, a youth died during lightning strikes and his body has been sent to Nawada Sadar Hospital for post-mortem. The incident took place in Ektara village under Thali police station area of Nawada district. The deceased has been identified as Mukesh Kumar, son of Baleshwar Rajvanshi.

"The youth had gone out of the house to attend nature's call when the incident occurred and he died on the spot," a relative said.

In Nalanda, a 45-year-old woman was killed after a portion of the wall of the cowshed collapsed. The incident took place in Imadpur locality. The deceased, Salma was putting cow dung cakes on the wall for them to dry when the wall of the cowshed collapsed on her. The woman succumbed to her injuries on the spot.

Surendra Sah (25) was in the open answering nature's call when lighning struck him in Sheohar. He was a resident of Ukani ward number 9. His family members took him to Saroja Sitaram Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

In Saharsa, an e-rickshaw driver was killed and two others injured after a tree fell on them. The injured are local vegetable sellars who had taken shelter under a tree along with the rickshaw driver during the rains. The incident took place near Airport Mor in Sadar police station area.