28 Children Hospitalised After Inhaling Pesticide at Haryana School; Probe Ordered

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Representative picture
An official said that the children complained of vomiting and dizziness due to inhaling the pesticides sprayed at the school. While the children were hospitalised, authorities have set up a three-member team to investigate the incident.

Sonipat: In an alarming development, over two dozen students were taken ill after inhaling pesticide at a school in Sonipat district of Haryana on Tuesday, an official said.

Chaos and panic spread at Lakshya International School in Ghasoli village of Sonipat when one after the other, about 28 students of the school started vomiting and feeling dizzy.

The school management acted swiftly and the students were admitted to a private hospital and CHC Ganaur, an official said. SMO Tina of CHC Ganaur said that 28 children were admitted to their CHC who were feeling dizzy adding the children are out of danger.

Preliminary reports suggest that pesticides were sprayed in the classrooms of the school, which were inhaled by the students. The school administration is in the dock for alleged negligence. Questions are being raised as to why the school administration did not take appropriate measures so as to avoid direct exposure of the schoolchildren to the pesticides sprayed at the school. There was no comment from the school administration at the time this report was filed. The story will be updated as and when the school administration issues a statement in this regard.

Sonipat District Education Officer Naveen Gulia said the children are out of danger. A three-member team has been formed to investigate the incident, Gulia said. “If negligence is found, strict action will be taken against the school operator,” he added.

The incident comes close to the heels of the school bus accident in Mahendragarh in which six children lost their lives.

