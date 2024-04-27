15 Children Fall Ill Due to Suspected Food Poisoning After Eating Laddus in Lucknow

Lucknow: Nearly 15 children fell ill after eating laddus in Mehdiganj area of Lucknow, police said on Saturday. Doctors said nine children are still undergoing treatment but are stated to be in stable condition.

All 15 children were admitted to Balrampur Hospital last evening after they suffered from stomach ache and vomiting. It has been learnt that laddus were distributed in the area to celebrate the birth of a girl child at the residence of one Sahana.

Soon after eating the laddus, most of the children of the locality started suffering from vomiting and diarrhea and were rushed to the hospital.

Dr NB Singh, CMS of Balrampur Hospital, said that the health of 15 children of Mehdiganj area had deteriorated significantly and were admitted to the emergency ward. Their families informed that they had all eaten laddus. It was found that all children were suffering from stomach infection.

Shailendra Kumar, father of 13-year-old Adarsh said laddus were distributed in the neighbourhood and most of the children who ate it fell ill. "This is entirely the shopkeeper's fault. A complaint has been lodged against the shop at the police post of the area. This apart, a written complaint has been submitted at the Food and Safety department," he said.