70 Hospitalised as They Fall Ill after Eating Food at Wedding Ceremony in Bahraich

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): In a case of suspected food poisoning, nearly 70 people took ill after having a meal at a 'Tilak' ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district on Tuesday and all of them were admitted to a local hospital, an official said.

After having a meal at a 'Tilak' ceremony organised at Mahari Baukha of Ramgaon area on Tuesday, several people complained of stomach ache, diarrhoea, and vomiting. All those who complained of these symptoms were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, the official said. District Magistrate Monica Rani along with Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla reached the hospital and inquired about the condition of the admitted people, the official added.

Police Station Head Shashi Kumar Rana who rushed to the spot on information said, "as many as 70 people took ill after eating food served during the 'Tilak' ceremony of Rinku, a resident of Baukaha village of the area. The police team received information about the incident, following which we rushed to the spot. As the situation of people worsened, they were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment."

District Magistrate Monica Rani also visited the patients and inquired about their health. The DM has also instructed to conduct an inquiry into the incident. The Food Department is collecting food samples from the village.

District Magistrate Monica Rani said, "prima facie it seems to be a case of food poisoning, but a thorough investigation is being done. The situation of everyone is being monitored."