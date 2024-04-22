2 Kids Die of Suspected Food Poisoning in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, Mother Hospitalised

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 11 hours ago

2 Kids Die of Suspected Food Poisoning in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, Mother Hospitalised

According to police, the children died after complaining of vomiting, stomach ache and diarrhea. "We are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death," Asind police station in-charge said.

Bhilwara: Two children, aged three and six, died due to suspected food poisoning on Monday while their mother is undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, police said.

The incident took place in Lachhuda village under the jurisdiction of Asind police station in the district. The post-mortem of the two bodies has been completed and police officials are waiting for the report to ascertain whether the cause of the two deaths is food poisoning or something else.

Asind police station in-charge Hanspal Singh said the deceased have been identified as Lalita (6) and Divyansh (3), children of Madan Prajapat, a resident of Lachhuda village. Madan works as an ice-cream seller in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

Singh said, "It has been reported that Madan's children complained of vomiting and diarrhea after consuming food this morning. It is being suspected that the two died due to food poisoning."

He said that after sometime Madan's wife fell ill and showed similar symptoms like her children. Finding the woman's condition deteriorating, family members rushed her to the district hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment, he said.

"The medical board of Asind Community Hospital has conducted the post-mortem while doctors have stated the woman's condition to be stable. Further investigation will be initiated on the basis of the post-mortem report," Singh added.

