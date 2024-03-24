Chhattisgarh: 2 minor siblings die of suspected food poisoning; 5 members of family hospitalised

author img

By PTI

Published : 17 hours ago

Chhattisgarh: 2 minor siblings die of suspected food poisoning; 5 members of family hospitalised

Two children died due to suspected food poisoning in Korba of Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday. After consuming roti with tea the children started vomiting and their condition deteriorated, the official said.

Korba (Chhattisgarh): Two minor siblings died due to suspected food poisoning on Sunday while five other members of the family, including their parents, are undergoing treatment at the Korba district hospital in Chhattisgarh, police said. The incident occurred in Gidhauri village under the Urga police station area, an official said.

As per preliminary information, Shravan Kumar, his wife Rajkumari, their three children Devwrat, Anant (6), and Amrita (3), and two other kids of the family consumed roti with tea at around 9 am, he said. They started vomiting and their condition deteriorated, the official said. "They were admitted to the district hospital where Anant and his sister Amrita died during treatment," he said.

A police team collected samples of the roti, tea, and other food items for examination, he said. "Doctors who treated the family suspect that they took ill due to food poisoning," the official said. Police have registered an accidental death report and conducting the investigation. Korba MP Jyotsana Mahant visited the hospital where the victims were admitted and condoled the death of the two children.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

Explained: What Makes Indians Happy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.