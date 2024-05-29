ETV Bharat / entertainment

Nag Ashwin Invites Elon Musk to Drive Prabhas' Bujji from Kalki: '6-Ton Beast, Fully Made in India'

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 29, 2024, 10:10 AM IST

Updated : 24 hours ago

The Kalki 2898 AD film crew is leaving no stone unturned in promoting their upcoming movie, set to release on June 27. Now, director Nag Ashwin has extended an invitation to Elon Musk to experience Bujji firsthand.

Director Nag Ashwin Woos Elon Musk with Invitation to Experience Bujji
Director Nag Ashwin Woos Elon Musk with Invitation to Experience Bujji (IANS image)

Hyderabad: The Kalki 2898 AD team is putting all of their effort into promoting the film, which opens in theatres on June 27. Prabhas along with his sidekick named Bujji has already kickstarted the promotions of the film with captivating teasers, adding hype around the film. In the meantime, Bujji has gained significant fame for its futuristic design and beast size. Banking on its popularity and stand-out features, filmmaker Nag Ashwin has invited the CEO of Space X and Tesla, Elon Musk, to test drive the super-vehicle.

Taking to X, Ashwin wrote: "Dear @elonmusk sir... We would love to invite you to see and drive our #Bujji... it's a 6 ton beast, fully #madeinindia Fully Electric & an engineering feat.. And I daresay it'll make for a great photo-op with ur cybertruck 😬 (would be a sight to see them drive together)"

Right now, Kalki 2898 AD is gaining attention for the introduction of a brand-new character: Bujji, a robot automobile. The makers of the film unveiled Bujji in a lavish ceremony in Hyderabad with lead actor Prabhas enthralling the crowd with his valiant entrance into the futuristic car. Keerthy Suresh voices the brain-controlled character Bujji, who is expected to be a clever and thrilling addition to the movie that will give the plot a fresh perspective.

As fans celebrated the arrival of Bujji, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, commended the makers of Kalki 2898 AD for their creative inclusion. He disclosed that the engineers at Mahindra were instrumental in assisting the film's crew in realising their concept. With a weight of 6 tonnes, Bujji can produce 94 kW of power, has 9800 Newton metres of torque, and 47 kWh of battery capacity. With measurements of 6075 mm in length, 3380 mm in width, and 2186 mm in height, the car is incredibly large.

There are three tyres on the vehicle: one spherical wheel at the back and two at the front. Kalki 2898 AD, which is helmed by Nag Ashwin, is billed as a futuristic science fiction with a mythological theme. The film stars Prabhas alongwith Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.

Read More

  1. Say Hello to Bujji and Bhairava as Prelude from Kalki 2898 AD Drops on THIS Date - Watch Teaser
  2. Anticipation for Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD Soars with Buzz about Selfie with Bujji and 3D Release
  3. Prabhas Unveils 'Bujji' at Ramoji Film City; Fans Say 'It's Not Pan India, It's Pan World'
Last Updated :24 hours ago

TAGGED:

KALKI 2898 ADPRABHASNAG ASHWINELON MUSKNAG ASHWIN ASKS ELON TO DRIVE BUJJI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Exclusive | 'INDIA Bloc Wave in Country; Will Win All 14 Seats in Jharkhand': CM Champai Soren

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.