Nag Ashwin Invites Elon Musk to Drive Prabhas' Bujji from Kalki: '6-Ton Beast, Fully Made in India'

Hyderabad: The Kalki 2898 AD team is putting all of their effort into promoting the film, which opens in theatres on June 27. Prabhas along with his sidekick named Bujji has already kickstarted the promotions of the film with captivating teasers, adding hype around the film. In the meantime, Bujji has gained significant fame for its futuristic design and beast size. Banking on its popularity and stand-out features, filmmaker Nag Ashwin has invited the CEO of Space X and Tesla, Elon Musk, to test drive the super-vehicle.

Taking to X, Ashwin wrote: "Dear @elonmusk sir... We would love to invite you to see and drive our #Bujji... it's a 6 ton beast, fully #madeinindia Fully Electric & an engineering feat.. And I daresay it'll make for a great photo-op with ur cybertruck 😬 (would be a sight to see them drive together)"

Right now, Kalki 2898 AD is gaining attention for the introduction of a brand-new character: Bujji, a robot automobile. The makers of the film unveiled Bujji in a lavish ceremony in Hyderabad with lead actor Prabhas enthralling the crowd with his valiant entrance into the futuristic car. Keerthy Suresh voices the brain-controlled character Bujji, who is expected to be a clever and thrilling addition to the movie that will give the plot a fresh perspective.

As fans celebrated the arrival of Bujji, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, commended the makers of Kalki 2898 AD for their creative inclusion. He disclosed that the engineers at Mahindra were instrumental in assisting the film's crew in realising their concept. With a weight of 6 tonnes, Bujji can produce 94 kW of power, has 9800 Newton metres of torque, and 47 kWh of battery capacity. With measurements of 6075 mm in length, 3380 mm in width, and 2186 mm in height, the car is incredibly large.

There are three tyres on the vehicle: one spherical wheel at the back and two at the front. Kalki 2898 AD, which is helmed by Nag Ashwin, is billed as a futuristic science fiction with a mythological theme. The film stars Prabhas alongwith Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.