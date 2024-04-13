31 Hospitalised With Food Poisoning After Eating At Mundan Ceremony In Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Doctors said 31 people were admitted with symptoms of food poisoning and their treatment is underway. All are now out of danger, they added.

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh): Thirty-one people were taken ill after consuming food at a Mundan ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, officials said on Saturday.

According to chief medical officer, Dr Awadhesh Yadav, 31 people were admitted to the CHC Ramsanehighat of suspected food poisoning. "It is being suspected that they fell ill after consuming stale food. They complained of vomiting, nausea and diarrhoea. They are presently undergoing treatment and are stable," Yadav said.

A Mundan ceremony was organised at the house of Rahul Rawat of Sadullapur Majre Bhojpur village under the jurisdiction of Ramsanehighat police station area on Friday. A large number of relatives and neighbours participated at the event. Later in the evening, when the Mundan ceremony was completed, everyone ate 'puri-subjee' and pulses cooked two days ago.

At night, many people, particularly the children and the elderly people, complained of stomach ache. Many started vomiting while few even had diarrhoea.

The incident triggered panic among the guests as more people starting falling ill. All were taken to the CHC and gradually the number of patients in the hospital started increasing. In view of the huge number of food poisoning cases, doctors and nurses stepped into action.

CHC in-charge Amresh Verma said 31 people have been admitted with food poisoning symptoms. Fortunately everybody is out of danger and treatment is underway, Verma said.

