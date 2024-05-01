Health of Jyotiraditya Scindia's Mother Deteriorates Again at AIIMS Delhi

Published : 18 hours ago

Union Minister and BJP candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother Madhavi Raje Scindia's health deteriorated once again, following which she was admitted to AIIMS Delhi, sources said.

Madhavi Raje was admitted to AIIMS on February 15 due to difficulty in breathing. It is learnt that she has been kept on a life support system. Her health deteriorated again on March 6 this year.

Jyotiraditya Scindia is BJP's Lok Sabha pick for Guna-Shivpuri seat for the ongoing Lok Sabha election. The seat will go to the polls in the 3rd phase of voting on May 7. The Scindia family is currently busy campaigning in Madhya Pradesh with all its might. Along with the Union Minister, his wife Priyadarshini and son Mahanaaryaman are continuously going among the people and campaigning and holding meetings.

Madhya Pradesh has 29 Lok Sabha seats, with voting completed for 13 seats in the first two phases.

