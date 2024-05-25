Cannes 2024: Will Payal Kapadia Win Palme D'or? Anticipation to End in a Few Hours from Now

Hyderabad: The 77th Cannes Film Festival is coming to a close, and the burning question on everyone's mind is: Who will take home the prestigious Palme d'Or? In just a few hours, all the speculation will finally end as the Cannes Film Festival 2024 closing ceremony unfolds, bringing with it not only the anticipation of the awards but also a special tribute to the legendary Hollywood filmmaker George Lucas.

When will Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony take place:

Cannes 2024 closing ceremony is scheduled to kick off at 6:45 p.m. local time, or 10:15 p.m. IST, and you can catch it live on Brut internationally or on France 2 if you're in France. All eyes are on the 22 films that premiered in main competition, each vying for the Palme d'Or and other coveted prizes like the Grand Prix, best actress, and best actor. The decisions lie in the hands of a nine-person jury, this year led by the esteemed Greta Gerwig.

Payal Kapadia with All We Imagine As Light cats and crew at Cannes 2024 red carpet (Getty)

Frontrunners for Palme d'Or at Cannes 2024:

While the jury's deliberations are shrouded in secrecy, there are a few standout contenders generating buzz. Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light represents India's chance at making history, alongside Mohammad Rasoulof's The Seed of the Sacred Fig and Sean Baker's Anora.

The Seed of the Sacred Fig: Mohammad Rasoulof plunges into the heart of Iran's tumultuous 2022 protests

The Seed of the Sacred Fig captures the raw essence of an Iranian family's struggle. Shot in secrecy within Iran itself, the film incorporates real footage from the demonstrations, adding a layer of authenticity to the narrative. Ahead of the Cannes debut, Rasoulof faced an eight-year prison sentence, prompting a daring escape to Cannes. His arrival, just days before the premiere, was marked by a poignant moment on the red carpet, where he proudly showcased photographs of his actors, Soheila Golestani and Missagh Zareh, exuding resilience.

All We Imagine As Light: Story of breadliners' desires in busting Mumbai

Meanwhile, All We Imagine As Light emerges as a beacon of hope for Indian cinema, breaking a three-decade dry spell for Indian films at Cannes. Set against the bustling backdrop of Mumbai, the film delves into the lives of nurse Prabha and her spirited roommate, Anu. Their mundane routines are disrupted by unexpected twists—a mysterious gift from Prabha's estranged husband and Anu's quest for intimacy with her boyfriend. A spontaneous trip to a beach town becomes a catalyst for their desires, offering a sanctuary away from the chaos of the city.

Anora: A modern-day Cinderella tale with a twist

In Anora, the American filmmaker behind The Florida Project crafts a modern-day Cinderella tale with a twist. Set in the vibrant streets of Brooklyn, the film follows a young sex worker who finds herself swept into a whirlwind romance with the son of a Russian oligarch. Their impulsive marriage sets off a chain of events that threaten to shatter her fairytale dreams. As the formidable parents journey from Russia to annul the union, Anora is forced to confront the harsh realities of her newfound happiness.

Palme d'Or for George Lucas

Amidst the awards frenzy, George Lucas will be honored with an honorary Palme d'Or, joining the ranks of past recipients like Meryl Streep and Studio Ghibli. And once the awards are handed out, the winning film will be treated to a special screening at the Grand Théâtre Lumière, allowing audiences to experience cinematic excellence firsthand.

As the curtains fall on Cannes 2024, India holds its breath, hoping for a watershed moment. If Payal's directorial All We Imagine as Light wins Palme d'Or, it will etch her name in golden letters in history of Indian cinema. Never before has an Indian female director vied for Cannes' top prize, nor has any filmmaker from the country claimed the prestigious award. Garnering universal acclaim from festival critics, All We Imagine As Light stands as one of the frontrunners for the coveted Palme d'Or.

All We Imagine As Light team at Cannes 2024 (Getty)

The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to the 10-day film festival celebrating both cinematic masterpieces and the visionaries behind them since 1946.