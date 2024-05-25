Cannes: In tears, Anasuya Sengupta Dedicates Historic Best Actress Honour to Queer Community - Pics

Cannes (France): Anasuya Sengupta, a Kolkata native, achieved a groundbreaking milestone at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 by winning the Best Actress award in the Un Certain Regard category for her role in Konstantin Bojanov's Hindi film, The Shameless.

Anasuya Sengupta while accepting the Best Actress Award for The Shameless during the Un Certain Regard closing ceremony at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival (Getty)

Receiving the Best Actress award in the Un Certain Regard at Cannes 2024 was an emotionally charged moment for Anasuya. In pictures from the ceremony, an overwhelmed Anasuya can be seen gracing the stage donning a golden ensemble teamed up with a white blazer.

Anasuya Sengupta during the Un Certain Regard closing ceremony at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival (Getty)

In her heartfelt acceptance speech at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, Sengupta dedicated the honour to marginalised communities, underlining the importance of fighting for equality. She remarked, "You don't have to be queer to fight for equality, you don't have to be colonised to know that colonising is pathetic we just need to be very, very decent human beings."

Anasuya Sengupta wins Best Actress Award for The Shameless in the Un Certain Regard at Cannes 2024 (Getty)

The Shameless delves into the grim reality of exploitation and despair, portraying the journey of two sex workers, Renuka (portrayed by Sengupta) and Devika, as they form a bond amidst their struggles for liberation.

Anasuya Sengupta at Cannes Film Festival 2024 (Getty)

As reported earlier, Anasuya becomes the first Indian artist to bag the Best Actress award at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Aside from Sengupta's win, British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri's Santosh was also featured in the Un Certain Regard category, albeit without receiving any awards.

Team Shameless at Cannes 2024 (Getty)

About Cannes Un Certain Regard

Un Certain Regard, known for celebrating cinematic discoveries and new talents, showcased 18 feature films in its 2024 selection, with 8 debut features competing for the Caméra d’Or.

Un Certain Regard Winners' List 2024

Special Mention: NORAH

Youth Award: HOLY COW

Best Actress: ANASUYA SENGUPTA (The Shameless)

Best Actor: ABOU SANGARÉ (L’Histoire de Souleymane)

Best Director ex-aequo:

ROBERTO MINERVINI (The Damned) RUNGANO NYONI (On Becoming a Guinea Fowl)

Jury Prize: L’HISTOIRE DE SOULEYMANE (Boris Lojkine)

Un Certain Regard Prize: BLACK DOG (Guan Hu)

Diverse Jury Reflecting Global Perspectives

The Un Certain Regard jury, led by Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan, comprised esteemed personalities such as Mamouna Doucour, Asmae El Moudir, Vicky Krieps, and Todd McCarthy, reflecting a diverse and global perspective in their selection process.