Headhunting to Beatboxing: AR Rahman's Musical Documentary Unveiled at Cannes Film Festival 2024

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 20, 2024, 7:12 AM IST

AR Rahman's Musical Documentary Unveiled at Cannes Film Festival 2024 (ANI image)

Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman introduces the feature documentary Headhunting to Beatboxing at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Rohit Gupta and produced by Rahman himself, the film explores the universal language of music, tracing its evolution from ancient traditions to modern-day expressions, with a focus on the vibrant musical landscape of Nagaland.

Hyderabad: Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman has released the first look and trailer for his latest project, a feature documentary titled Headhunting to Beatboxing. The 77th Cannes Film Festival's Bharat Pavilion hosted the unveiling. Headhunting to Beatboxing, directed by Rohit Gupta and produced by AR Rahman, goes into the fascinating journey of rhythm and sound, following music's evolution throughout countries, tribes, and generations.

Talking about the feature documentary, Rahman said: "Music has this transformative power to change society, to connect, and to bring meaning to existence. Headhunting to Beatboxing is a celebration of the universal rhythm that links humanity through its various expressions. We are looking forward to the start of its film festival trip, and what better place than Cannes, which celebrates cinema, to make the first announcement on the picture."

From the ancient customs of headhunting tribes to the state's musical resurgence, the documentary promises to transport viewers on an immersive and instructive musical anthropological journey. The launch at the Bharat Pavilion in Cannes was attended by Academy Award winner and Padma Bhushan recipient AR Rahman, director Rohit Gupta, Executive Producer Abu Metha (Advisor to the Chief Minister, Government of Nagaland) and Executive Producer Theja Meru (Chairman TaFMA, Government of Nagaland), as well as other guests and dignitaries.

"After 5 years in the making, the journey of this film has been a type of transformation for me. The rich and colourful music of today, which transcends the scars of the past, genuinely blew me away as it was being created. I'm delighted to see folks witness our hard work and the magic that exists in Nagaland music," said director Rohit Gupta. The film is Rahman's second significant effort into filmmaking as a producer, following his previous project 99 Songs.

