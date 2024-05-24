All We Imagine as Light Gets Resounding Reception at Cannes, India's Hopes Pinned on Payal Kapadia

Cannes (France): Payal Kapadia's film All We Imagine As Light made waves at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 premiere. Marking a significant moment for Indian cinema, Kapadia, alongside the film's cast, made a striking appearance on the red carpet, catching the eye of international critics. Their presence signifies a notable milestone, as All We Imagine As Light is the first Indian film in three decades to qualify for the festival's competitive section, positioning Kapadia as a potential contender for the esteemed Palme d'Or award at Cannes 2024.

Despite fierce competition from renowned filmmakers such as Jacques Audiard, Yorgos Lanthimos, Francis Ford Coppola, David Cronenberg, Paul Schrader, and Jia Zhangke, Kapadia's work has garnered attention and acclaim after the Cannes screening on May 23. The screening culminated in an impressive eight-minute standing ovation and if early reviews are anything to go by, the film did leave international critics impressed after the screening.

Hridhu Haroon, from left, Chhaya Kadam, Divya Prabha, and director Payal Kapadia pose for photogs upon arrival at the premiere of the film All We Imagine as Light (AP)

Before the screening, the cast graced the red carpet in elegant attire, with standout appearances including Kani Kusruti's watermelon clutch and Divya Prabha's sophisticated copper gown grabbing the attention. Kapadia and her co-producer/cinematographer, Ranabir Das, opted for classic black ensembles for All We Imagine As Light screening.

Kani Kusruti, left, director Payal Kapadia, and Divya Prabha at the premiere of All We Imagine as Light at Cannes 2024 (AP)

Initial reviews of the film have been overwhelmingly positive, with international critics praising Kapadia's narrative approach. While distinct from Bollywood's typical flamboyant musicals, All We Imagine As Light still resonates with themes of love and resilience amidst adversity.

Divya Prabha, left, and director Payal Kapadia pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'All We Imagine as Light' at the 77th international film festival (AP)

In a recent interview, Kapadia shared insights into her directorial vision, and shared she wanted to explore a story where women seek autonomy and fulfillment in a complex societal landscape. Drawing from personal experiences and observations, she delves into the intricacies of financial independence and its intersection with personal agency, particularly in a city like Mumbai, marked by its contradictions and challenges.

Kapadia's background as a graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) underscores her expertise and artistic sensibilities, evident in the depth and authenticity of her storytelling.

As anticipation builds for the Cannes 2024 closing ceremony on May 25, speculation looms over whether All We Imagine As Light will secure the prestigious Palme d'Or. Alongside Kapadia's film, a diverse array of cinematic works competes for recognition, reflecting the richness and diversity of contemporary cinema.

Before the winners are announced, have a look at films in the race for Palme d'Or at Cannes 2024:

The Apprentice, by Ali Abbasi

Motel Destino, by Karim Aïnouz

Bird’ by Andrea Arnold

Emilia Perez, by Jacques Audiard

Anora by Sean Baker

Megalopolis, by Francis Ford Coppola

The Shrouds’ by David Cronenberg

The Substance, by Coralie Fargeat

Grand Tour’ by Miguel Gomes

Marcello mio, by Christophe Honoré

Caught by the Tides, by Jia Zhangke

All We Imagine as Light, by Payal Kapadia

Kinds of Kindness, by Yorgos Lanthimos

L’amour ouf, by Gilles Lellouche

Diamant brut (Wild Diamond), by Agathe Riedinger

Oh Canada by Paul Schrader

Limonov, by Kirill Serebrennikov

Parthenope, by Paolo Sorrentino

The Girl with the Needle, by Magnus Von Horn

The final outcome remains uncertain, but the resounding reception of All We Imagine As Light speaks to its resonance and significance within the global film landscape. As the world awaits the jury's decision, India's hopes are firmly pinned on Payal to bring home the long-awaited glory.