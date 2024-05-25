Lights, Camera, History: Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian to Bag Best Actress at Cannes 2024

Cannes (France): Anasuya Sengupta has etched her name in history as the first Indian actor to clinch the prestigious Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival, marking a significant milestone for Indian cinema at the 77th edition of the festival. The official website of Cannes Film Festival announced winners in Un Certain Regard on May 25.

The Cannes film festival has been abuzz with Indian contributions, from the special screening of Shyam Benegal’s timeless classic Manthan to the dazzling presence of celebrities and influencers on the illustrious red carpet. However, it was Anasuya's stellar performance in The Shameless that truly stole the spotlight.

Directed and penned by Bulgarian filmmaker Konstantin Bojanov, The Shameless delves into the gripping tale of Renuka, portrayed by Anasuya, who flees a Delhi brothel after a fateful encounter with law enforcement. Her portrayal captivated audiences and critics alike, earning her the coveted Un Certain Regard Prize for Best Actress.

The narrative of The Shameless unfurls against the backdrop of darkness as Renuka seeks refuge in a community of sex workers, forming an unlikely bond with Devika, a young girl caught in the same cycle of exploitation. Together, they navigate the risky path to freedom and during their journey they happen to explore forbidden romance.

Anasuya's win marks yet another significant moment for India at the global stage of cinema. A personal victory for Anasuya reverberates alongside other notable Indian achievements at Cannes 2024, including the recognition of films like Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know and Bunnyhood in the La Cinef Selection.

Directed by doctor-turned-filmmaker Chidananda Naik and Mansi Maheshwari respectively, these films exemplify the rich tapestry of storytelling emanating from India. Naik's inspiration from indigenous folklore and Maheshwari's personal narrative both demonstrate the diverse creative landscapes shaping Indian cinema today.

As the curtains draw to a close on the 77th edition of the Cannes film festival, following Anasuya Sengupta's historic win and Chidananda bagging top prize at La Cinef, now all eyes are on Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light, the first Indian film in competition at the Cannes Film Festival in three decades.