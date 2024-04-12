All We Imagine as Light at Cannes 2024: Know about Payal Kapadia's Film of Dreams and Desires

Hyderabad: Payal Kapadia, a graduate of the esteemed Film & Television Institute of India (FTII), is carving a niche for herself in the world of cinema. Following the success of her documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021, where it clinched the coveted Oeil d'or (Golden Eye) award, Kapadia now embarks on a new journey with her narrative feature debut, All We Imagine As Light. The film is in the race for top honours at the Cannes 2024.

This film, amidst a lineup of highly anticipated titles including works by master directors such as Francis Ford Coppola and Yorgos Lanthimos, promises to be a poignant exploration of human emotions and societal dynamics.

In All We Imagine As Light, Payal Kapadia explores the lives of Prabha and Anu, two migrant nurses from South India sharing a life in Mumbai. Despite being roommates, they aren't close friends and don't share much common ground—except for being ensnared in their own romantic struggles.

Kapadia's film ultimately delves into Prabha and Anu's struggle to acknowledge and express their sexual selves within a conservative society that stifles their dreams. Through evocative storytelling and symbolic settings, the narrative underscores their journey towards self-discovery and emancipation.

As this Mumbai-born talent sets her sights on Cannes' top honors this year, let's delve into the captivating story of her film, All We Imagine As Light, and India's presence at the renowned festival.

All We Imagine As Light: The Story of Dreams and Desires

Prabha, in her mid-30s, dedicates herself to nursing but is burdened by an arranged marriage gone awry. After marrying a man she barely knew, he vanished abroad, leaving her to return to Mumbai as a married woman in name only, a status weighed heavily in society. On the other hand, Anu, only 23, sees herself as modern and carefree, but conceals a relationship with a Muslim boyfriend due to societal taboos against interfaith romance. Their simple desire for intimacy becomes complicated in the restrictive cultural landscape of India.

One day, when Prabha receives an unexpected gift—a rice cooker—from her estranged husband, it prompts a reckoning with her own loneliness. This mundane item becomes a catalyst, disrupting her life and illuminating her emotional isolation.

The first part of the film captures Mumbai during the monsoon, where perpetual rain and pale light symbolise the characters' entrapment in seemingly impossible circumstances—a poignant backdrop reflecting their emotional states.

In the second part, Anu and Prabha venture to a coastal forest, bathed in sunlight, where the setting transitions from physical space to allegorical realm. Here, they begin to break free from societal constraints, embracing their identities as sexual beings and reclaiming agency over their desires.

A Significant moment for Indian Cinema

The selection of All We Imagine As Light for the main competition at the Cannes Film Festival marks a historic milestone for Indian cinema, signaling a return of Indian talent on the global stage after three decades of absence. Amidst a diverse array of international entries, Kapadia's film is poised to tell a tale of dreams and desires.

Payal Kapadia's Journey to Cannes

Kapadia's journey to Cannes 2024 followed by the success of A Night of Knowing Nothing at the esteemed film festival in 2021 solidifies her status as a rising talent in the industry. With All We Imagine As Light, Kapadia seeks to captivate audiences once again with her unique storytelling style and thematic depth.

Competing with the Best

As Kapadia vies for the prestigious Palme d'Or, she finds herself in esteemed company alongside some of the most revered names in world cinema. From the visionary works of Francis Ford Coppola to the provocative narratives of Yorgos Lanthimos, Kapadia's film promises to hold its own amidst the diverse array of cinematic offerings vying for top honors at Cannes 2024. All We Imagine as Light will be in the main segment alongside 19 other highly anticipated titles, including Coppola's ambitious film Megalopolis, Yorgos' Kinds of Kindness, Anora by Sean Baker, Oh Canada by Paul Schrader, The Shrouds by David Cronenberg, and Bird by Andrea Arnold.

A Look Back at Indian Cinema's Cannes Journey

India's presence at the Cannes Film Festival traces back to a handful of seminal works that have left an indelible mark on the festival's illustrious history. From Chetan Anand's Neecha Nagar to Satyajit Ray's Parash Pathar, these films have showcased the depth and diversity of Indian storytelling on a global platform, paving the way for future generations of Indian filmmakers to follow.

While the gap between Indian entries at Cannes may span decades, the legacy of past successes continues to resonate within the annals of cinematic history. From accolades garnered by Neecha Nagar to the enduring impact of Awaara and Garm Hava, these films serve as timeless reminders of India's creative ingenuity and cultural resonance on the world stage. The last Indian film to be picked up by the jury for main competition was Malayalam filmmaker Shaji N. Karun's Swaham in 1994.

A Double Celebration for India

In a double triumph for India, British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri's debut feature, Santosh, has also been selected for Cannes' esteemed lineup. Set against the backdrop of northern India, Santosh promises to offer a compelling narrative infused with elements of neo-noir.

Meanwhile, writer and lyricist Varun Grover and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap congratulated Payal Kapadia on the selection. Varun Grover expressed that this was a significant moment for Indian cinema, emphasising how rare it is for an Indian film to crack the Cannes main competition. He also encouraged Payal Kapadia and her team. Anurag Kashyap, a Cannes regular, shared the announcement on his Instagram Stories, congratulating Payal Kapadia on representing Indian cinema at the competition.

The 77th edition of Cannes Film Festival will commence with Quentin Dupieux's film, The Second Act. The festival is scheduled to take place from May 14 to May 25.