Cannes 2024: After 3 Decades, Indian Film All We Imagine as Light Makes It to Main Competition

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 12, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

Updated : 12 hours ago

First time in three decades, Indian film All We Imagine As Light is making its way to Cannes 2024

Payal Kapadia helmed All We Imagine As Light is headed to Cannes 2024. The 30-year-old filmmaker is vying for the coveted Palme d'Or this year alongside legends like Francis Ford Coppola and Andrea Arnold.

Hyderabad: For the first time in 30 years, an Indian film is making its way to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Payal Kapadia's movie, All We Imagine As Light, has secured a spot in the festival's top competition category. This exciting news was revealed during a press conference in Paris by Iris Knobloch and Thierry Fremaux, the festival's president and general-delegate, respectively.

What makes this even more remarkable is that Kapadia is among the four female directors competing this year, a significant change from the previous year's count of seven.

Kapadia is not a stranger to Cannes, having garnered attention with her previous works. Her documentary, A Night of Not Knowing Nothing, received the Golden Eye Award for Best Documentary at the Director’s Fortnight in 2021. And back in 2017, her film Afternoon Clouds was featured in the Cinefondation section of the festival.

Now, at 30 years old, Kapadia is vying for the coveted Palme d'Or alongside esteemed filmmakers such as Francis Ford Coppola and Andrea Arnold. Her film, All We Imagine As Light, co-produced with France, tells the story of Prabha, a nurse grappling with an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, while her friend Anu seeks solace with her lover. Together, they embark on a journey to a beach town, where they find solace for their dreams and desires.

This isn't the only recognition for Indian cinema at Cannes this year. Sandhya Suri’s debut feature, Santosh, will be showcased in the Un Certain Regard segment, a significant achievement for British-Indian cinema.

Reflecting on history, the presence of Indian films at Cannes has been sparse but impactful. Titles like Neecha Nagar, Awaara, and Garm Hava have left a lasting impression, with Neecha Nagar even clinching the prestigious Palme d'Or.

Read More

  1. Megalopolis to Debut at Cannes 2024: All You Need to Know about Francis Ford Coppola's Pet Project
  2. Vignesh Shivan bumps into 'Spider-Man' Tobey Maguire at Cannes 2023
  3. Cate Blanchett ditches her heels to stand up for Iranian women at Cannes 2023
Last Updated :12 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.