Megalopolis to Debut at Cannes 2024: All You Need to Know about Francis Ford Coppola's Pet Project

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 10, 2024, 7:13 PM IST

Megalopolis to Debut at Cannes 2024: All You Need to Know about Francis Ford Coppola's Pet Project

Francis Coppola's highly anticipated film Megalopolis starring Shia LeBeouf, and Adam Driver secures a coveted spot at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, marking its debut after negotiations with multiple festivals. Coppola returns to Cannes after 45 years, bringing to life his passion project about city reconstruction. The film will vie for Palme d'Or at Cannes.

Hyderabad: American filmmaker Francis Coppola's long-awaited project, Megalopolis, has scored a prime slot for its grand premiere at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. This marks the film's debut in the competition after intense negotiations with organisers from the Cannes, Venice, and Toronto film festivals. Cannes head Thierry Fremaux emerged successful, securing a May 17 premiere for Megalopolis at the film festival. The film will vie for Palme d'Or at Cannes.

Francis Ford Coppola's return to Cannes after 45 years: Returning to Cannes after a 45-year hiatus, Coppola brings to light Megalopolis, a project he has cherished since laying eyes on the script almost four decades ago. The film garnered significant interest when previewed to potential buyers at the Universal CityWalk Imax Theater recently. Opting for Cannes over a safer alternative, Coppola's proclivity for risk-taking shines through, reminiscent of when he premiered Apocalypse Now at the festival 45 years ago.

Megalopolis - All about Coppola's passion project: The film, dear to his heart, underwent numerous announcements, delays, and abandonments over the years of its creation, with broken filming sessions. Coppola began crafting the script for Megalopolis in the 1980s but had to set it aside due to a lack of financial backing for such a monumental project. Now, the stars have aligned. With a successful career under his belt, he now has the means to fund his dream endeavour, promising a captivating spectacle.

Coppola spent 120 million dollars of his own money to make Megalopolis: Francis Coppola conceived the concept for Megalopolis in the early 1980s and spent 120 million dollars on the project. Utilising funds from his wine business, Coppola pursued his passion project depicting the reconstruction of a bustling metropolis.

Star cast of Megalopolis: The movie, which delves into the reconstruction of a city, is led by an ensemble cast featuring Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Chloe Fineman, Kathryn Hunter, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, and Dustin Hoffman. The narrative centres on diverging ideologies between an idealistic architect (portrayed by Adam Driver) and the city's pragmatic mayor (played by Giancarlo Esposito), resulting in a clash of ambitions.

The esteemed 77th Cannes Film Festival is scheduled for May 14 to 25, 2024. Renowned American filmmaker Greta Gerwig will take on the role of jury president for the event. French actor Camille Cottin will host both the opening and closing ceremonies. The festival will kick off with the premiere of The Second Act helmed by Quentin Dupieux.

READ MORE

  1. Aditi Rao's royal ramp walk at India Couture Week leaves everyone awe-struck
  2. Urvashi Rautela begins prep for Parveen Babi biopic, says 'Will make you proud'
  3. Anatomy of a Fall bags Palme d'Or, Justine Triet 3rd woman director to get it in 76 years of Cannes Film Festival

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.