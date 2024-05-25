ETV Bharat / sports

Boxing World Qualifiers: Abhimanyu Loura Beats Nikolov In Thrilling Clash To Advance

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Abhimanyu Loura defeated Bulgaria's Kristiyan Nikolov in a thrilling first-round clash of the World Boxing Qualifiers for the Paris Olympics. He started slow but then went on the offensive in the second round to win the round with four of the five judges voting in favour of him. The offence was continued in the third round as well and the pugilist won the bout by 3-0 in the end.

Boxing World Qualifiers
File Photo: Abhinmanyu Laura (BFI)

New Delhi: National championships bronze medallist Abhimanyu Loura displayed his never-say-die attitude to pack off Bulgaria’s Kristiyan Nikolov in a thrilling first-round clash in the 80kg category in the 2nd Boxing World Qualifiers for the Paris Olympics in Bangkok on Saturday. Laura started slow as the 10-time Bulgarian National Champion took an upper hand in the opening round.

But the 21-year-old Indian quickly switched gears and went on the offensive in the second round and earned the bragging rights for the round with four of the five judges voting in favour of him. The Indian continued the flurry of punches in the third and final round too, to finally clinch the bout 3-0 and ensure two wins out of two for the Indian contingent in Bangkok.

Earlier, it was Sachin Siwach who had opened India’s account with a win in the 57kg category against Alex Mukuka of New Zealand on Friday. India has fielded seven men and three women in the 2nd world qualifiers and Abhinash Jamwal (63.5kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) will take the ring on Sunday for the first time.

Jamwal faces Andriejus Lavrenovas of Lithuania in his opening bout while Nishant takes on Amando Bighafa of Guinea-Bissau. Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti (54kg), and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) have already secured their spots for Paris through their performances at the Asian Games.

