Darshan's Arrest in Murder Case: Kichcha Sudeep Demands Justice for Renukaswamy's Wife, Unborn Child, Says Culprit Should Be Punished

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 17, 2024, 9:40 AM IST

Kichcha Sudeep calls for justice for the victim's family in the Renukaswamy murder case. He expresses concern about the case affecting the Kannada film industry, involving actor Darshan, and stresses the need for a fair investigation to clear the industry's name.

Keecha Sudeep reacts to Renukaswamu murder case (ANI)

Hyderabad: The Renukaswamy murder case, involving Kannada actor Darshan and his friend, actor Pavithra Gowda, has gripped public attention. Disturbing revelations continue to surface as the investigation unfolds. Renowned Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep has voiced his demand for justice for the victim's wife and unborn child.

In a recent media interaction with a webloid, Kichcha Sudeep expressed, "We are only aware of what the media is showing to us because we are not going to the police station to get the information. It looks like the media and the police are working hard to uncover the truth. There’s no doubt about that... that family deserves justice. That girl deserves justice. Renukaswamy, who died on the streets, deserves justice. The unborn child deserves justice. Above all, everyone should have faith in justice, and justice should prevail in this case."

Avoiding direct mention of Darshan, Sudeep acknowledged the detrimental impact of the case on the Kannada film industry. He remarked, "Everyone’s heart goes out to that family. The atmosphere doesn’t feel right. The film industry should get justice. All the blame seems to be placed on the film industry. The industry needs a clean chit. There are many artists involved. Cinema is not just one or two people. The film industry will be relieved if the culprit is punished."

On June 11, Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and others were arrested in connection with the June 8 murder of Renukaswamy from Chitradurga. He was allegedly abducted, tortured, and killed over purportedly sending indecent messages to Pavithra.

