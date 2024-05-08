Child Among 16 Dead in Multiple Incidents as Heavy Rains Lash Telangana

Visuals from the spot in Hyderabad where seven people including a child died after an under-construction building came crashing down due to heavy rains on Tuesday (Video: ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: As many as 16 persons, including a four-year-old child, were killed in separate incidents in Telangana after torrential rains threw life out of gear in the southern state.

Seven people include the child died when a retaining wall at an under construction building came crashing down due to heavy rains in Bachupally area in Hyderabad.

According to Bachupally police, the deceased were migrant workers who belonged to Odisha and Chhattisgarh and the incident happened on Tuesday evening. Their bodies were recovered early on Wednesday from under the debris using an excavator, police said. Bachupally police identified the victims as Tirupati (22), Shanker (22), Raju (25) Khushi (25) Ram Yadav (34), Geeta (32), and Himanshu (4).

In another incident, Begumpet police said they fished out the bodies of two men aged between 35 and 40 from a drain this morning. C Ramaiah, the Begumpet police inspector, said the deceased were natives of Odisha and were suspected to have fallen in the drain in SR Nagar. He said the bodies were shifted to a government hospital for autopsy. The police did not provide any identification till the time of this report.

Two more people -- identified as Madasu Nagabala Gangadhara Rao (38) and Chintapalli Subramaniam (40) -- died when an under-construction wall fell on them in Railapur are in Kaudipalli Mandal of Medak District.

Two farmers -- identified as Kummari Mallesham (36) of Kukunurupalli area in Siddipet district and Boini Papayya (52) of Erraram village of Andolu Mandal of Sangareddy district -- died after they were struck by lightning.

Two more people identified as Abarla Dayakar (22) and Naveen (age not known) died when a dry tree fell on them while they were travelling in a tractor in the suburbs of Katyrala village of Vardhannapet Mandal. One person lost his life due to electrocution in the Bahadurpura area of Old Town in Hyderabad

Heavy rains across state after heat wave

Heavy rain lashed the city and several parts of Telangana on Tuesday, throwing the life out of gear in some parts. Many places in the city witnessed waterlogging, leading to traffic blocks. The DRF (Disaster Relief Force) teams were deployed and were clearing water stagnation and fallen trees in various places in the city, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials said.

Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Danakishore along with GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose visited various waterlogging points areas and gave instructions to DRF teams on ground in the city.

It rained heavily in Miyapur, KPHB, Chandanagar, Secunderabad, Lingampally, Kuthbullapur, Balanagar, Serilingampally, Khairatabad, Ameerpet and Kukatpally areas. Due to the flood on the roads, traffic stopped. Employees were paralyzed everywhere, unable to go home from offices in the evening

Adilabad, Asifabad, Manchiryala, combined Karimnagar, and combined Warangal districts were hit by hailstorms. The roof tiles of the houses were blown off. Electricity poles were downed. Sorghum, groundnut, and maize crops were damaged. Farmers panicked as sacks of grain washed up in the buying centres. The newly constructed dormitory hall on Yadagirigutta collapsed due to strong winds and fell on the two-wheelers.

In Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Medak, Peddapalli, Siddipet, and Bhadradri districts, the farmers were left stranded due to sudden rain. There was a power outage in many areas for hours. Restoration of supply was delayed due to the large-scale tripping of feeders.