Chennai: Five rain-related deaths were reported in the city, the police said on Monday. Two of the victims died of electrocution while one person was killed after a tree fell on him in the upmarket Besant Nagar area of the city, an official release said.

Two unidentified bodies--each of a man and women were found in different rain-affected parts of the city, the release said. Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc in the city and its suburbs on Monday, bringing heavy rains leading to flooding.

The deep depression over the South Bay of Bengal, which has intensified into cyclonic storm Michaung, is being monitored due to its destructive nature and potential impact.

Several trees have been uprooted in the state due to the strong winds. The lives of the people have been affected as they grapple with water-logging and other issues in several locations across the southern state. Given the cyclonic storm, the Chennai airfield will remain closed until 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

"Airfield closed for arrival and departure operations till 0900 hrs IST tomorrow due to adverse weather conditions", said the Chennai airport authority in a post on 'X'.

Subways have been closed due to the severe waterlogging in Chennai. Also, traffic has been closed from Manjambakkam to Vadaperumbakkam Road due to the release of water from Puzhal Lake, said the police. "DDRT Teams are available in all vulnerable areas and they are working in coordination with the GCC and Highways Department," police added. Cyclonic storm 'Michaung' intensified to a severe cyclonic storm at 8:30 a.m. today, about 90 km east-northeast of Chennai.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 4 and 5 in north-coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Light to moderate rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, is expected on December 4 and 5.

Public life is severely affected in Chennai due to heavy rains lashing several parts of the city. Several areas, including Wallajah Road, Mount Road, Anna Salai, Chepauk, outside Omandurar government multispecialty hospital and other low-lying areas were left inundated due to the persistent heavy rainfall. Chennai's popular Marina Beach was flooded due to heavy downpours, and the roads from Mount Road to Marina Beach were blocked due to severe waterlogging.

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts on Tuesday, given the cyclone. All schools, colleges, educational institutions, and government offices, including the offices of public undertakings and corporations, boards, banks, and financial institutions in the four districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, will be closed due to the harsh weather conditions in the state.

However, all essential services, such as police, fire service, local bodies, milk supply, water supply, hospitals and medical shops, power supply, transport, fuel outlets, hotels and restaurants, etc., and the offices engaged in disaster response, relief and rescue activities, shall function as usual.

The Tamil Nadu government has asked people to take precautionary measures as the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in the state. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai and neighbouring areas.

Meanwhile, the cyclone is likely to intensify further and make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh by tomorrow morning, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

"SCS MICHAUNG over WC & adj SW BoB lay centered about 100km NE of Chennai and 120km SE of Nellore at 1430 IST today. To intensify gradually and move nearly northwards and cross south AP coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam close to Bapatla during forenoon of 5 Dec as SCS", said the weather department in a post on 'X'.

Amid the catastrophic situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, earlier today, spoke to the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over cyclone 'Michaung' and assured all possible support from the Central government.

In separate telephonic conversations with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, the Home Minister took stock of the situation in these states about relief and rescue measures as well as other steps to ensure there is no loss of lives and damage is minimised.

Shah also spoke to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister about the heavy rainfall in Chennai, where the Madras Unit of the Indian Army is rescuing people from Mugalivakkam and Manapakkam, which are affected by the rainfall and massive waterlogging.

The Tamil Nadu government earlier requested private companies and establishments in four districts of Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu to allow their employees to work from home on December 5 (Tuesday) as much as possible due to heavy rains and their impact.

In the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting on Sunday, the Cabinet Secretary emphasised that states concerned must take up all necessary precautionary measures in the backdrop of the latest forecast by IMD.

The Chief Secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Puducherry and the Special Chief Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management, Andhra Pradesh, had also apprised the committee of the preparatory measures being taken.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stated that its 21 teams were deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry, and eight additional teams were kept in reserve. Rescue and relief teams of the Coast Guard, Army and Navy, along with ships and aircraft are also kept on standby.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has geared up its entire machinery in a big way to ensure and manage smooth and safe railway operations in the areas likely to be affected by the cyclonic storm 'Michaung'.

The Indian Railways, as a part of preparedness for cyclone related Disaster Management, has set up an emergency control cell at the Divisional/HQ level with officers from Operating, Commercial, Engineering, Electrical, Signal/Telecommunications, Security etc branches in each shift, to monitor round the clock and take necessary action in connection with train operations.

Earlier, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) cancelled as many as 60 trains in its jurisdiction ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Michaung. ECoR has opened a Crisis Management Cell to monitor Cyclone Michaung.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), ECoR Ashoka Kumar Mishra said, "The ECoR is providing a round-the-clock helpline number for information or assistance for the convenience of passengers. It has intensified patrolling at vulnerable locations by deputing patrolmen and watchmen. Additional Control Room and Disaster Management Cell will be opened at Divisional Headquarters. 60 trains have been cancelled in ECoR Jurisdiction ahead of Cyclone Michaung."

CPRO, ECoR Ashoka Kumar Mishra further said that East Coast Railway has done preparations and groundwork for managing Cyclone Michaung and its effects in the jurisdiction.

"Taking advantage of early predictions of the meteorological forecasts and also the experiences of earlier management of disasters, ECoR has planned for early restoration of train traffic and Railway Track, if affected by the cyclone Michaung. Round the Clock Disaster Management Cell has been opened at ECoR HQs at Rail Sadan and Divisional Headquarters at Visakhapatnam, Khurda Road and Sambalpur," he added.Helpline Numbers: Bhubaneswar: 0674 - 2301525, 2301626, 2303060.