CYCLONE MICHAUNG TAMIL NADU GOVT ANNOUNCES PUBLIC HOLIDAY ON DECEMBER 5

Tamil Nadu: The State government has declared a public holiday in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts on December 5 because of the cyclonic storm Michaung. The steps were taken under the Negotiable Instruments Act, of 1881. It may be noted that all essential services, such as police, fire service, local bodies, milk supply, water supply, hospitals and medical shops, power supply, transport, fuel outlets, hotels and restaurants will remain open. Even offices engaged in disaster response, relief and rescue activities, shall function as usual. The Tamil Nadu Government has asked people to take precautionary measures as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert in the state.

The North Coast of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is expected to see heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on December 4 and 5, according to the IMD. On December 4 and 5, there is anticipated to be light to moderate rainfall in most areas and heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few areas. There may even be extremely heavy precipitation in a few isolated places across coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

The Indian Army's 12 Madras Unit saved lives in Chennai's Mugalivakkam and Manapakkam neighbourhoods after intense rains and severe flooding. Heavy rainfall caused Chennai's well-known Marina Beach to flood, and severe waterlogging shut the roads leading from Mount Road to Marina Beach.

There were severe traffic bottlenecks in many parts of the city due to uprooted trees. Due to the severe weather in the city, the Chennai airfield is closed for arrival and departure operations until 11:00 pm today, December 4. Due to severe rainfall, the water level at Bridge No. 14 between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge reached the danger zone on Monday, forcing the cancellation of eleven express trains from Chennai Central.