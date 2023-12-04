CYCLONE MICHUANG HEAVY RAIN LASHES PARTS OF AP

Amaravati: Heavy rains lashed parts of Andhra Pradesh on Monday under the influence of the cyclonic storm 'Michaung' is expected to continue for the next few days. The weather system over west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, leading to heavy rainfall in several parts of the state, an official said on Monday.

The weather system moved northwestwards with a speed of 8 km per hour in the past six hours up to 8:30 am on Monday and lay centred in the same region off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts.

It is centred 90 km east to northeast off Chennai, 170 km southeast of Nellore, 200 km northeast off Puducherry, 300 km south to southeast off Bapatla and 320 km south of Machilipatnam, said the official. The name 'Michaung' was suggested by Myanmar. It means strength or resilience.

The system is likely to intensify gradually and move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross it between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during forenoon of December 5 as a severe cyclonic storm, an Amaravati Meteorological Centre official said in a press release.

Winds reaching up to speeds of 100 kmph and gusting to 110 kmph were likely, the Met department said. The Meteorological Department forecast heavy rainfall, accompanied by gales in parts of Andhra Pradesh over the next three days. In the wake of the Michaung severe cyclonic storm, several places in the southern state are receiving heavy rainfall.