Telangana: Two pilots dead as IAF trainer aircraft crashes near Toopran

Toopran (Telangana) : A training helicopter crashed in the Ravelli suburb of the Toopran municipal area of Medak district. Two pilots were dead. The helicopter from Hyderabad crashed around 8.30 am on Monday. Locals who heard the loud noise informed the police. Police reached the spot and investigated. The police suspect that one or two people died after the fire broke out in the crashed training helicopter.

The deceased included a trainer and a trainee pilot who were inside the aircraft while it crashed, sources said. The aircraft met with the accident after it took off from the Air Force Academy (AFA) at Dundigal near here. The mangled burnt remains of the aircraft were seen at the spot.