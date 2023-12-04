Telangana: Two pilots dead as IAF trainer aircraft crashes near Toopran
Published: 3 hours ago
Toopran (Telangana) : A training helicopter crashed in the Ravelli suburb of the Toopran municipal area of Medak district. Two pilots were dead. The helicopter from Hyderabad crashed around 8.30 am on Monday. Locals who heard the loud noise informed the police. Police reached the spot and investigated. The police suspect that one or two people died after the fire broke out in the crashed training helicopter.
The deceased included a trainer and a trainee pilot who were inside the aircraft while it crashed, sources said. The aircraft met with the accident after it took off from the Air Force Academy (AFA) at Dundigal near here. The mangled burnt remains of the aircraft were seen at the spot.
A Pilatus PC 7 Mk II aircraft met with an accident today morning during a routine training sortie from AFA, Hyderabad. It is with deep regret that the IAF confirms both pilots onboard the aircraft sustained fatal injuries. No damage to any civil life or property has been…— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 4, 2023
The Indian Air Force (IAF) said a Pilatus PC 7 Mk II aircraft met with an accident today morning and both pilots on board sustained fatal injuries. In a post on X, the IAF said, "A Pilatus PC 7 Mk II aircraft met with an accident today morning during a routine training sortie from AFA, Hyderabad. It is with deep regret that the IAF confirms both pilots onboard the aircraft sustained fatal injuries. No damage to any civil life or property has been reported. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident."