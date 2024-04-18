Punjab VHP Leader's Murder Reveals ISI Links, Case May be Handed Over to NIA

Chandigarh: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) may investigate the murder of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Bagga in Nangal of Punjab's Ropar district as links with ISI and foreign-based terror organisations have been revealed.

According to sources, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a comprehensive report from the Punjab Police about the murder case. Presently, the Punjab Police is investigating the case.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said that links with foreign-based terrorist organisations connected with Portugal and Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI have been unearthed by police. Names of the foreign handlers have also come to the fore during the interrogation of the two suspects, Mandeep Kumar and Surendra Kumar, who were arrested in the connection.

Earlier, former Speaker of Punjab Assembly, Rana Kamarpal Singh, who came to condole Bagga's family, demanded that the case should be handed over to NIA or CBI for a thorough investigation. He said as informed by Punjab Police, the case has links to foreign agencies and so the state police alone is not capable of handling international terrorism and solving this case. So, this should be handed over to one of the central investigating agencies of the country, Singh said.

The two suspects were produced in court and have been remanded in police custody for six days. Police said that the two are expected to make major revelations regarding the case during interrogations.