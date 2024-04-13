Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Accused Repaired Mobile at Shop in Kolkata

Kolkata: The two prime suspects in the Rameshwaram cafe blast incident, who were arrested from West Bengal's Kanthi on Friday, were not only seen in three hotels in Kolkata, but also at a mobile repairing shop in the heart of city's Chandni Chowk area. Police are examining CCTV footage in this regard.

According to sources, one of the two militants went to a mobile repairing shop since his mobile was having a problem with the audio. While fixing the phone, the shopkeeper used his SIM in the phone since the accused did not have a SIM card. He also made a call to check whether the phone was working. Following this lead, NIA officials traced the shop and recorded the shopkeeper's statement.

After the Rameshwaram cafe blast, the suspected militants were staying at various hotels in Kolkata. For the last 28 days they have been roaming in Bengal. They even checked-in at a hotel on Lenin Sarani in Kolkata on March 13. They wrote their names in the register of the hotel. But, it has been found that while writing their names, they wrote a special name and then struck it off.

Sources revealed that the militant was also known by that special name. The name that they wrote was 'Vignesh'.

They identified themselves as tourists and told the receptionist that they were coming from Darjeeling and would go to Chennai. Later, they had left the hotel.

Meanwhile, the NIA announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone providing information about those involved in the blast.

The two were nabbed from Kanthi on Friday and have been identified as Abdul Mateen Taha and Musavir Hussain Sajib. It is Sajib who allegedly planted the IED in the cafe on March 1. Both were allegedly staying in Kolkata with fake Aadhaar cards.