Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: Karnataka Court Grants NIA 10-Day Custody of the Accused

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday produced the two main terrorists arrested in connection with the Rameswaram cafe bomb blast case before a judge in Bengaluru and remanded them in custody for 10 days.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday thanked the National Investigation Agency and the state police over the arrest of the accused in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.

He maintained that the truth would come out after interrogation. "I thank the NIA and the Karnataka police. They were able to trace the accused persons and arrest them in Kolkata," Siddaramaiah said.

The mastermind of the bomb blast, Abdul Mateen Taha and bomber Musavir Hussain Shajid, were brought to the judge's residence in Koramangala's NGV layout today. Important evidence has been obtained that the two arrested terrorists were involved in many acts including not only the Rameshwar Cafe blast but also the Shivamogga trail bomb blast case, NIA sources said.

Investigation also revealed that the suspects had committed the crime using electronic devices and digital equipment used at the cafe blast. Also, Muzamil Sharif and Maz Munir, who are already under arrest, were found to be involved in may acts along with the two accused. Therefore, the suspects who have joined hands with the arrested terrorists have to be found. Therefore, NIA officials requested the judge to give them custody for 10 days.

Responding to this, the judge accepted the plea and ordered to keep him in custody for 10 days. At present, the arrested accused have taken the to Madiwala Technical Center and officials are continuing the interrogation, sources said.

Last month, the NIA announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for those providing information leading to the arrest of these two accused. The IED explosion was reported at the located on ITPL Road, Brookefield, Bengaluru, on March 1. Two days later, the NIA took over the probe on March 3.